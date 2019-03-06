Garage Groov trio to perform in Summerland

Concert on Feb. 15 is part of a series at Summerland Arts and Cultural Centre

MUSICAL TRIO Garage Groov, a trio whose style has been described as “swingin’ melodic rocker pop, shaken with rhythm and blues, stirred with torch and twang,” will perform in Summerland on Feb. 15. (Photo submitted)

The Summerland Community Arts Council’s Friday Night Live music series will feature the three-piece trio Garage Groov on Friday, Feb. 15.

The trio consists of Julia Valenti on vocals and electric guitar, Rick Valenti on harmonica and percussion and Reb Lesnowski on kit and hand drums.

They describe their music as “swingin’ melodic rocker pop, shaken with rhythm and blues, stirred with torch and twang.”

Interpreting songs that were originally played by bigger bands or with techno support, their repertoire from the 1930s to the mid 2000s is quirky, creative in arrangement and approach.

They aim for a relaxed feel and fun with no separation between the audience and performer.

The music begins at 7 p.m. and winds up around 9 p.m. An audience participatory art component is planned along with dancing and a low tech light show, in keeping with the laid back, home -grown vibe of the band.

Candle lights, comfy chairs and tables draped in electric blue cloths provide a cabaret feel to the room.

Admission is $10 at the Summerland Arts and Cultural Centre, 9525 Wharton St., Summerland. Wine, beer, coffee, tea, sweets and salty snacks will be available.

This music series is a fundraiser for the gallery and continues to June 21.

