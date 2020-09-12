Vernon’s Roster Sports Club Bar & Grill is hosting FunnyFest featuring headline comedians Stu Hughes and Joe King on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. (Photo: Needpix.com)

FunnyFest bringing laughs to The Roster in Vernon

Clips from the Sept. 19 event will be used to produce a documentary pitched to Netflix

Those looking for a bit of levity can head to Roster Sports Club Bar & Grill next weekend for a comedy show that will later appear in a documentary.

The Vernon club is hosting an event under the banner of the FunnyFest Calgary Comedy Festival — dubbed Western Canada’s largest comedy festival — on Saturday, Sept. 19.

“This year has been a tough one for many people and I think we can all use some laughter. We are stoked about having FunnyFest bring the laughs to The Roster,” said club owner Hussein Hollands.

Two headline comedians, Stu Hughes and Joe King, will boost your immune system with laughs galore on Saturday, Sept. 19 at the Roster. Scenes from the show will become a part of a documentary that has been pitched to Netflix, centred on the 20-year roller coaster ride of FunnyFest and its comedy tour zeitgeist.

READ MORE: Vernon product daysormay drops new music video

“We’ve toured and offered shows at a variety of venues across Canada for the past 20 years, but we are very excited to be filming for the documentary this year,” said Hughes, FunnyFest founder and artistic director.

“And the Roster offers up a great venue – they’re keen on participating and Vernon will be part of the documentary footage of the Okanagan.”

The documentary focuses on the challenging and incredibly creative life of the stand-up comedian, from FunnyFest’s perspective. The FunnyFest comedy tour, “Laughter is an ESSENTIAL Service Tour” has also included other Okanagan venues.

READ MORE: Vernon youth put film skills to the COVID test

“Comedy, like most popular culture, is a reflection of the society that creates it,” said Hughes. “FunnyFest uses humour to capture the truth behind all the craziness in the world and encourages an optimistic perspective, which we can all use right now.”

Calgary-based FunnyFest is a non-profit organization run entirely by volunteers, which donates more than $200,000 worth of value annually to various charities and non-profits, including The Salvation Army.

The Roster will host the event in their newly renovated and licensed lounge. Doors open 5:30 p.m. for dinner patrons, and the show starts at 7 p.m. Limited tickets (show only) are $20 per person and can be purchased at The Roster or online at Eventbrite.

Comedy

