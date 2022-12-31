(pixabay/File photo)

From early nights to kisses, fireworks and laughs: Options for New Years Eve celebrations in Kelowna

After a fun night, start the new year off with a Polar Bear Dip at Tug Boat Bay

Deciding what to do on New Years Eve can be difficult. Should you stay in and eat snacks, go dancing, have a fancy dinner, or go to bed early to wake up for a New Years Day Polar Bear Dip at Kelowna’s Tug Boat Bay?

For people looking after little ones who want to ring in the new year, the Valley First “New York New Years” is a free family-friendly celebration with hot chocolate, activities, musical performances, and food trucks, held at Stuart Park and the Kelowna Community Theatre. There will be a fireworks display at 9 p.m. to coincide with New York’s ball drop, at midnight EST.

For people looking for a post-COVID party to ring in the New Year, there are multiple events happening around Kelowna.

For a dress up party, Train Station pub is hosting an 80s themed bash.

Runaways Lounge has a live band Rockinomix playing at their celebration and Gotham Nightclub has two DJs performing.

For some laughs, Erica Sigurdson is performing with Train Wreck Comedy at the Kelowna Curling Club.

On Jan. 1, the Community Recreational Initiatives Society (CRIS) Polar Bear dip is back at Tug Boat Bay at 1p.m.

No matter what you chose, stay safe and have a wonderful 2023.

