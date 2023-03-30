Ed Robertson, right, of the Barenaked Ladies, and former member and co-founder Steven Page, left, perform during the Juno Awards in Vancouver, B.C., on Sunday, March 25, 2018. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

Former Barenaked Ladies singer coming to Oliver winery this summer

Steven Page stops in the South Okanagan on July 15

The co-founder and former lead singer of the Barenaked Ladies is coming to Oliver this summer.

Steve Page will be at the Tinhorn Creek Vineyard’s Natural Amphitheatre on July 15, as part of the performer’s 2023 North American tour, the winery has announced.

Page was a vocalist and songwriter for the Barenaked Ladies from 1988 to 2009, selling more than 15 million records worldwide in the process.

The artist embarked on a solo career in 2009, before getting a nod into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame with his old Toronto band in 2018.

Page wrote hit songs like If I Had a Million Dollars, What a Good Boy, and It’s All Been Done.

The Toronto-born performer will take the Oliver stage from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

The winery’s amphitheatre is located at 537 Tinhorn Creek Road.

Oliver marks Page’s only stop in B.C. during his 2023 tour.

More information can be found on the musician’s website.

