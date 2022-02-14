The Foo Fighters will be in Penticton on October 1. (Submitted)

The Foo Fighters will be in Penticton on October 1. (Submitted)

Foo Fighters coming to Penticton in October

Tickets go on sale Feb. 18 for the Hall of Fame rock band

The Foo Fighters will be flying into Penticton’s South Okanagan Events Centre this fall.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band will be coming to Penticton as an expansion to their 2021 North American tour on Oct. 1, 2022.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Young B.C. musician sings with the Foo Fighters

The Foo Fighters, famous for their extensive repertoire including tracks such as “Everlong” and “Learn to Fly” joined the Hall of Fame’s 2021 class of inductees.

Tickets for Penticton’s show go on sale on Feb. 18 at 10 a.m. and will be available only at www.valleyfirsttix.com for $129.00 a ticket (not including fees.)

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ConcertsLive music

Previous story
Former Coldstream resident’s hit podcast dives into story of Vernon’s Bush Boys
Next story
Director Ivan Reitman remembered as comedy heavyweight, champion of Canadian film

Just Posted

Students on the steps of Mt. Boucherie Secondary School (Photo/Dave Olgilvie)
Protest at West Kelowna’s Mt. Boucherie Secondary

Longtime Vernon Winter Carnival director and volunteer Ruth Hoyte has been named recipient of the Order of Jopo, the highest individual honour Carnival can bestow. (Wayne Emde Photo)
Vernon Winter Carnival bestows highest honour

Angela Case Ryll (left) was among the 20 or so hearty people who ventured into the digit-numbing waters of Okanagan Lake Sunday, Feb. 13, during the Vernon Winter Carnival Polar Battery Polar Bear Dip at Paddlewheel Hall. Case Ryll actually went in and out of the water three times. (Roger Knox - Morning Star).
Sunny skies, chilly water greets Vernon polar bear dippers

RCMP urges Rutland residents to ensure their doors and windows are secure (Black Press file photo).
String of weekend break and enters in Rutland, Kelowna