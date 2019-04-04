FILE - In this Oct. 22, 2017 file photo, Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones performs during the concert of their ‘No Filter’ Europe Tour 2017 at U Arena in Nanterre, outside Paris, France. ‚Äù (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)

Fleetwood Mac to replace Stones at New Orleans Jazz Fest

Fleetwood Mac will close the main stage on May 2

Fleetwood Mac is stepping in to replace the Rolling Stones during the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.

Festival organizers announced Thursday that Fleetwood Mac will close the main stage on May 2.

READ MORE: What’s wrong with Mick Jagger?

The Stones were slated to headline the festival that day as part of a special celebration to mark the festival’s 50th anniversary. But the group announced March 30 that they would be postponing their latest tour so singer Mick Jagger could receive medical treatment.

Festival organizers say people who bought the higher-priced tickets to see the Stones will get refunds.

READ MORE: The Rolling Stones to play only one Canadian tour stop – and it won’t be in B.C.

Tickets to see Fleetwood Mac as well as a slate of other performances festival that day will cost $75 through April 19.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Long Island Medium Theresa Caputo to showcase her gifts in Penticton
Next story
Protosequence brings ‘face-melting’ metal to Kelowna

Just Posted

Stigma Stroll walks through Okanagan to end stigma around mental health

The walk begins in Penticton and will end in Vernon

Kelowna paddle crews post strong finish at year’s first competition

Kelowna Paddle Centre had two teams compete in March Madness in Vancouver

Kelowna brain injury symposium follows TED Talk format

Pushor Mitchell BRAINx BrainTrust will be held June 6

Protosequence brings ‘face-melting’ metal to Kelowna

The Edmonton band is embarking on a West Coast tour

White smoke in West Kelowna part of fire mitigation

The smoke is visible from Glenrosa Road and Corine Road

‘I want to remember:’ Survivors, families mark Broncos tragedy forever with ink

Straschnitzki, paralyzed from the waist down, was one of 13 players injured

VIDEO: Jersey Day and Green Shirt Day to honour Humboldt Broncos victims

There’s a variety of different clothing to wear to honour victims of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash.

Dog, missing for weeks, rescued from cliff near Castlegar

A pair of climbers stumbled upon lost pet during recreational climb.

John Horgan says spike in gasoline prices is profit-taking, not taxes

Premier denies Trans Mountain expansion would deliver more fuel

Human waste as fertilizer proposal prompts opposition

Shuswap residents seek to spread awareness of potential effects of biosolids

B.C. mayor publicly shames driver who threw Taco Bell bag out car window

Coquitlam Mayor Richard Stewart took to Facebook to remind people how much littering costs cities

Should B.C. teachers have to take annual math tests?

Ontario to require new teachers to prove math skills to get their teaching licence

Unique car rolls into South Okanagan dealership

The car came in on a trade and the owner drove away in a new Hyundai

B.C. man who fought sexual exploitation convicted of sexually assaulting woman

Founder of Fortress Foundation found guilty of 2017 sexual assault during Saanich break in

Most Read