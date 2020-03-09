Five Okanagan crafted beers you have to try before you die

A look at five interesting and distinctly different adult beverages

Kelowna is known for its endless wine tasting, but its beer industry is certainly on the rise and is deserving of more attention.

Capital News conducted some thorough research to showcase five local beers that are sure to knock your socks off.

According to JustBeer.com, Kelowna has 22 craft breweries as of Mar. 8, 2020.

Here are five beers/ciders you may or may not have heard of. But, never the less, we think they deserve a try.

Broken Ladder Apples – BC Fruits Cider Company

An original craft cider, blended from six BC Tree Fruits apple varieties.

Easy IPA – Rustic Reel Co.

A sessionable IPA. Bold tropical & citrus flavours. Brewed for the hop lover and enjoyed by the novice craft beer drinkers.

Don’t Lose Your Dinosaur – BNA Brewing Company

Bold ale with fruit aromas & a soft citrus bitterness that won’t assault your palate. Smooth finish, deep copper colour.

Summer Berry – Okanagan Cider Co.

This delicious cider is inspired by and created with the juiciest raspberries and freshest blackberries sourced from the lush Okanagan Valley.

Thirsty Beaver – Tree Brewing Company

Distinct malt character with caramel and nut undertones. Pairs well with chicken, seafood, burgers, and cheddar cheese.

All information was provided by JustBeerApp.com

