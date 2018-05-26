Instagram: mlle.manuelle

5 Kelowna photographers you need to follow on Instagram

Check out this week’s list of great local photographers.

Is your Instagram feed chock-a-block with platefuls of food photos, friends indulging in shameless selfies with their favourite felines or mutts? Are there moments when the filtered view feels uninspired?

There’s a solution to that.

The Okanagan has some of the most stunning views and, lucky for us, some amazing photographers both pro and amateur who know how to match the F-stop to the rest spot.

So we’ve dug out a five fantastic local photographers on Instagram so you can find Okanagan inspiration no matter where you find yourself.

@Dahul

Darren Hull is an editorial and commercial photographer who started his career in Winnipeg, Manitoba, but eventually moved west to open a studio in Vancouver where, according to his bio, he earned a reputation for shooting graphic, evocative portraiture and editorial photography.

Now he’s in Kelowna and this swimming shot is just about as Okanagan as you can get.

Hey now. 🤙

A post shared by Darren Hull (@dahul) on

@BrooklynKaylaPhotography

Brooklyn is based in Kelowna and is pursuing her passion for photographing nature, animals, and portraits. She has more than 1,100 followers who enjoy her views that combine urban and natural environments with a dash of something light. We particularly enjoy this shot.

my new hiking buddy Nala💕

A post shared by brooklyn kayla (@brooklynkaylaphotography) on

@AdamcGibson

Adam Gibson is a Kelowna-based photographer/videographer who makes the ordinary extraordinary with high-angle views juxtaposed against the mundane. Take this shot as an introduction.

⚠️

A post shared by adam c. gibson (@adamcgibson) on

@brandon.boot

Brandon Boot has a strong local following and is looking to build on it by entering a contest to be a Netflix photographer. The winner will be announced for that June 8.

submission for @netflixca #grammastersnorth 📸

A post shared by Brandon Boot (@brandon.boot) on

@OkanaganValleyVisuals

If these shots don’t make you feel awe for the beautiful corner of the world we live in, nothing will. Soak in some great views when you scroll through this feed.

@KelownaCapitalNews

Last but not least, follow us at the Capital News. We are where you should be at all times. Sometimes, depending the nature of the news day, we’re even where you should avoid being. So add us to your feed and know #yourkelowna better.

The Blues Brothers made their way to the Peachland World of Wheels today. #peachland

A post shared by Capital News-Kelowna (@kelownacapitalnews) on

