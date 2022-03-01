First music therapy program opens at Kelowna General Hospital

In conjunction with World Music Therapy Day on March 1, a new program is being lauded at Kelowna General Hospital’s Mcnair Psychiatric Unit.

Using music as a form of support for those in need of mental, psychological, or emotional help, therapists Kayla Turnbull and Lizzy Walsh are now running the program first announced in October and funded through the Music Heals organization.

“A mom listening to music with her baby in the womb, weddings, funerals, workouts, breakups, parties, road trips – music fills our souls through good times and bad,” said Mitch Carefoot, one of the owners of Music Heals. “There is a song/artist out there that every single person can relate to, and when we feel represented, we are never alone.”

Carefoot, along with business partner Kurt Jory, also announced on March 1 their latest venture: a goal to raise $10,000 for the Music Heals program by April 2, the date of the AltiTunes music festival at Big White featuring the Arkells.

Music therapy sessions will begin this spring at KGH. Donations to Music Heals KGH can be made at https://musicheals.ca/turn-up-for-music-therapy-kelowna/.

