Nick McNutt on the slopes at an unidentified location in B.C. (Contributed)

Film celebrating ski and snowboard culture coming to West Kelowna

The film will hit the screen at Xtreme West Kelowna on Oct. 23

Winter may not be here yet.

But a film featuring top skiers and snowboarders will be premiering in a West Kelowna theatre this month to get you excited about it.

Winterland is Teton Gravity Research’s (TGR) lastest film featuring ski and snowboard culture. TGR filmmakers collaborated with 23 of the world’s most accomplished freeskiers and snowboarders to make the film, showcasing some of the most thrilling and extreme footage captured by the company in its 22 years of production.

“I think everyone can relate to Winterland because even though it’s not one specific place, it’s more of a state of mind,” said Jon Klaczkiewicz, the head of production at TGR. “Beyond showcasing the incredible action our athletes continue to astound us with, Winterland really embodies the magic that all skiers and snowboarders feel when they find themselves in the right place at the right time when everything comes together. The experience is shaped by the lore and legends of a place, fleeting moments of epic conditions, and the unique style of the individual.”

Winterland features notable names in the winter sports scene such as Tim Durtschi, Nick McNutt, Sage Cattabriga-Alosa, Angel Collinson and 13-year-old rising star Kai Jones.

“It’s important to the more experienced athletes to share our experiences with the younger athletes in the film because you’re connecting with a whole new generation exposed to these places,” said Durtschi, appearing in his eighth TGR film. “And it’s just fun to be in the mountains with these athletes – they inject new energy into the action and offer fresh perspectives, and hopefully that comes across in the film.”

The end result of that energy, Klaczkiewicz said, is “the best action we’ve ever captured.”

The film will be shown for one night only at West Kelowna’s Xtreme on Oct. 23.

Tickets are available at tetongravity.com.

