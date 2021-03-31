Female comedians team up for ‘Hysterical’ special

Comedians Jessica Kirson, Marina Franklin and Judy Gold say they wanted to show how funny women are in their FX special “Hysterical.”
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.
Comedians look to show women can be funny, too, in new special
Comedians Jessica Kirson, Marina Franklin and Judy Gold say they wanted to show how funny women are in their FX special “Hysterical.”
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.
Sun Country Cycle installs fourth fix-it station at Ranger Park
Land centrally located on Woodsdale Road beside Beasley Park will give community centrally located park space
One vehicle allegedly rear-ended another at 48th Avenue and Pleasant Valley Road then left the scene
Those who recognize the suspect vehicle are asked to come forward
“It was pretty impactful,” she said. “And one in a million.”
As Easter weekend approaches, health officials discourage non-local travel
The coins, found during a traffic stop, are believed to be stolen.
Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations
A survey to assess community opinion on Victory Church shelter was added to the city’s special meeting agenda
Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said the league has set its sights on playing in Canada as part of it expanding its regular season from 16 games to 17
Interior Health says clinics being added, as well as online registration system
Canada’s first such law has come into effect, giving the commission power to block driving privileges if $3,000 or more is owed
The ski resort has fired two of its staff members
Kyle Gianis is said to have survived two other targeted shootings in the Lower Mainland
Women over 45, men over 50 wanted for league that plays twice a week starting May 4
Active cases are now up to 479 in the region
Olive Us Oil and Vinegar Tasting Room has shops in Vernon, Lake Country and Salmon Arm
Byron Louis defeats five challengers to earn sixth term as Chief
Kelowna optometrist finds worsened eyesight in children during pandemic; Vernon’s Teeter Totter Toys aims to help