Doug Wasilieff helps Kathryn Ross arrange artwork in the Coatcheck Gallery for the North Okanagan Chapter Federation of Canadian Artists’ New Beginnings exhibition on display until July 16. The exhibition features approximately 50 paintings from about 40 NOFCA artists. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)

Federation checks in with exhibition

North Okanagan Chapter Federation of Canadian Artists exhibition underway

This isn’t your usual coat check.

The Coatcheck Gallery, located on the lower floor, mimics the on-stage excitement of the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre.

North Okanagan Chapter Federation of Canadian Artists members were hard at work arranging and hanging artwork in the gallery May 2 in preparation for their New Beginnings exhibition, which remains on display until July 16.

New Beginnings features about 50 paintings in a vast array of subject matters and mediums from approximately 40 chapter members.

The gallery is open during intermission and prior to performances for event ticket holders.

Jim Wilkins levels a work of art in the Coatcheck Gallery for the North Okanagan Chapter Federation of Canadian Artists' New Beginnings exhibition on display until July 16. The exhibition features approximately 50 paintings from about 40 NOFCA artists. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)

