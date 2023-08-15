Fall music festival coming to Kelowna

The Break out West music festival will feature 60 artists over 3 nights at 6 venues

Teon Gibbs performed at the festival announcement at Red Bird Brewing on Aug. 15. (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)

Kelowna is preparing to host a three day music festival this fall.

Break Out West festival organizers announced the final lineup for the three night festival at Kelowna’s Red Bird Brewing on Aug. 15.

The festival will bring music and art to Kelowna for the third time on Oct. 12 to 14.

Sixty artists from around the world will be performing at six venues across the city.

The festival will also feature a conference for people interested in learning about the music industry and connecting with their peers.

Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas spoke at the press conference about the positive financial and cultural impact that the festival will have on the city. Dyas said that the city supports the arts and that it is important to bring together creative and hardworking people.

The festival previously took place in Kelowna in 2010 and 2018 and reportedly brought significant profits to the community.

Wristbands for the festival are on sale now at eventbrite.ca.

For a full list of artists and to learn more visit breakoutwest.com.

