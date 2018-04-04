Everything Shuswap tours to Enderby, Vernon

Jim Cooperman is set to speak about his popular book, Everything Shuswap, in Enderby April 7 and Vernon April 14. (Photo submitted)

Now in its second printing, Everything Shuswap will be the topic for PowerPoint presentations by author Jim Cooperman April 7 at 10:30 a.m. in the Enderby Library and in the Vernon Library April 14 at 2 p.m.

The Shuswap has all the attributes to attract someone who enjoys four seasons — nature, clean water, recreation and culture and reasonably close access to larger cities. There is an amazing diversity of plant and animal life here and thankfully due to the small population, a minimum of pavement, crowds and pollution. Yet until recently, there has been little written about the region.

Author Jim Cooperman, a dedicated environmentalist and back-to-the-lander, spent 12 years researching and writing this comprehensive, bioregional guidebook that includes 36 maps and more than 350 stunning photos.

Tour through the watershed and explore the lakes region and each of the 12 sub-drainages. Learn about the region’s ancient geology and its mostly unsuccessful mining ventures. Discover why the Shuswap is so ecologically diverse and why mountain caribou are endangered and how the sockeye salmon may be next.

Learn about the Secwepemc people, who have lived on this land since time immemorial and understand why, after nearly two centuries of exploitation and mistreatment, they are regaining their heritage. Understand the factors behind the pattern of European settlement and discover details about the sternwheeler era.

Everything Shuswap has received rave reviews in various publications.

Thanks to author Jim Cooperman gifting the proceeds to School District 83, North Okanagan-Shuswap, the first printing raised $24,500 for outdoor learning. Area teachers are now applying to the new fund for field trips this spring and each school in the district can access up to $1,000 for nature study programs.

Given that Dr. David Suzuki wrote after receiving a copy, “Every part of the country should have something like Everything Shuswap,” the book can also serve as a template for other communities.

The book talks are open to the public and provide an inside look into the story behind the book and how the publication benefits the community. Copies of the book will be available at the talks and can be purchased at local bookstores as well as the Enderby IGA.

