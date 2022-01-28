The 2021 and now 2022 Coca Cola Peewee Classic hockey tournament has been cancelled due to concerns around COVID-19. (Photo: theclassic.ca)

The 2021 and now 2022 Coca Cola Peewee Classic hockey tournament has been cancelled due to concerns around COVID-19. (Photo: theclassic.ca)

Events ‘essential to economy’: Vernon Chamber

Commerce urging B.C. government to work with event sector to drive economic recovery

A call to reopen B.C.’s event sector is being made in support of economic recovery.

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce is calling on the provincial government to work with B.C.’s professional event sector.

The Chamber has written to Health Minister Adrian Dix, Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon, Tourism Minister Melanie Mark and Vernon-Monashee MLA Harwinder Sandhu.

“Weddings, corporate gatherings, community events, fundraisers and celebrations of life have largely been sidelined by the pandemic since March 2020. Not only has that negatively impacted event planners – mostly small entrepreneurs – and their employees, there has been losses for associated businesses, including caterers, venues, suppliers, retailers and photographers,” said Robin Cardew, Chamber president.

“Restrictions have resulted in a loss of contracts and refunds, and the prospect of new bookings is reduced because of ongoing uncertainty around future health orders and possible event cancellations. Adding to the situation are health orders that often lack clarity (what is the difference between a sponsored or ticketed party and a sponsored or ticketed event?).”

The Chamber is convinced that events operated by industry professionals can provide a safe environment for all participants utilizing similar health protocols as followed by restaurants, retailers, fitness centres and theatres.

“Vaccine rates are high so let’s be mindful of all, including our front-line workers, who wish to improve their mental health with connections and events,” said Cardew.

The Greater Vernon Chamber has made the following recommendations to government:

• That the government immediately form a consultation process with event industry representatives to establish a process that allows events to resume, including, but not limited to, capacity, masks, proof of vaccination, sanitization and security;

• Health orders that include clear definitions for events and restrictions for specific event format;

• Clear and understandable language in public health orders and other information (shift from ‘personal gatherings,’ ‘organized indoor events’ and ‘organized indoor events at venues’)

• Payroll and rent support programs so event companies have access to cash flow as they reopen.

“In communities such as Vernon, events of all sizes are not only essential to our economy, but these functions create vitality and diversity for our residents and visitors. The event planning sector in B.C. must survive,” said Cardew.

READ MORE: COVID-19 restrictions another sacrifice by businessess: Vernon chamber

READ MORE: Vernon Coca Cola Classic Peewee hockey tournament postponed

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusEvents

Previous story
VIDEO: Harlem Globetrotters put on world-class show for Penticton crowd
Next story
Drunk driver tweeted ‘cya’ at Taylor Swift before crashing into her NYC apartment building

Just Posted

Shuswap residents show their love and support of truckers taking part in the Freedom Convoy that passed through Salmon Arm on its way to Ottawa on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. (Jamie-Lee Smoch/Jamie-Lee Photography)
Local ‘freedom convoys’ cropping up in the North Okanagan

The Rockets host Vancouver on the second of a home-and-home on Saturday night (Photo credit - Steve Dunsmoor)
Sports weekend preview: Rockets look to make it four straight, UBCO hosts Pride Night

Photo L-R: Society of Hope executive director, Luke Stack, associate VP operations B.C. Housing, Kelley Miller, Kelowna Mayor, Colin Basran, president, Society of Hope, Phillip Lambert (Gary Barnes/Kelowna Capital News)
New affordable housing under construction in Kelowna

Midway RCMP arrested three suspects who allegedly fled police in Oliver in this late-model Dodge Caliber. One of the suspects allegedly backed the car into a police cruiser, denting the Dodge’s rear passenger quarter-panel. Photo: Submitted
Boundary RCMP use spike belt to nab suspects who fled Okanagan police