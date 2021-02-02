Enjoy Okanagan Symphony Orchestra from the comfort of home

The Okanagan Symphony Orchestra is back on stage and has two live-streamed shows coming to the comfort of your homes this weekend. (OSO photo)

Okanagan’s Symphony Orchestra is back to making music.

The valley-made musicians reunite on stage Feb. 5 and 6 for live-streamed performances from the Kelowna Community Theatre.

“We are thrilled to be back on stage making music together again after so many months,” music director Rosemary Thomson said. “We are a little farther apart on stage, and wearing our masks, but the music will still ring out and we so look forward to sharing it with you.”

The first concert, an hour-long performance for small orchestra, entitled Water Music features selections from G.F. Handel’s iconic suite of the same name, and an innovative work by Canadian composer Kevin Lau entitled Writ in Water. Audience members can pick their favourite seat in their house, at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5. Tickets are $25 and include a two-for-one tasting experience voucher for Peak Cellars.

The second concert, perfect for children and families, celebrates the music of nature – water, fire, large and small animals, and the sun and the moon. The Nature of Music will be a fun way for the whole family to experience symphonic music and is streamed live Saturday, Feb. 6 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15.

Tickets for both events can be purchased at Unicorns.Live. Following the live streamed event, the recording as video-on-demand will be available for 30 days.

READ MORE: Kelowna filmmaker gets funding to create new ‘Local Heroes’ documentary

READ MORE: Okanagan Symphony launches new season amid COVID-19

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Arts and EntertainmentClassical music