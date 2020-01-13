A.L. Fortune Secondary in Enderby performs Shrek, the musical, which continues nightly at 7 p.m. through to Saturday. Tickets available at the door, unless sold out. (Zev Tiefenbach Photography)

Enderby students step up stage presence for Shrek

A.L. Fortune show goes nightly @ 7 p.m. through to Saturday, Jan. 18

Fans are already shrieking over the musical performance of Shrek in Enderby.

A.L. Fortune students are putting the show to stage nightly Tuesday through Saturday at 7 p.m.

This past weekend’s performance has earned applause from locals who took the show in.

“A big shout out to the staff and students at A. L Fortune high school in Enderby. Their theater version of Shrek was amazing and funny. A great performance that everyone should see! Thank you to all involved,” said Karen Wilton on social media.

Tickets are available at the door, if the show is not sold out.

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Previous story
‘How to Train Your Dragon’ filmmaker Dean DeBlois among Canadian Oscar nominees

Just Posted

Big White to host snowboard world cup event in late January

The event is set to take place from Jan. 20 to 27, 2020

Nearly $80,000 raised for local charities by Kelowna’s Ribfest

The annual event has seen some backlash from environmental groups

Deep freeze arrives in Kelowna, temperatures drop to – 27C with the windchill

A blowing snow advisory is also in effect for the Okanagan Valley this morning

Highway 33 in Kelowna becomes dangerous as icy conditions worsen

According to Environment Canada, temperatures are expected to drop to -16 C overnight

Rockets drop another to Blazers by score of 7-2

The Rockets powerplay continued to struggle, going 0 for 3 on the night

VIDEO: B.C. stroke survivor using Jeopardy! to relearn reading ability

Retired teacher Joel Rosenau attempting to teach himself what he once taught others

B.C. First Nation ordered to pay $30,000 for ex-chief’s ‘vulgar’ remark

Former Nee Tahi Buhn councillor had filed complaint

Local Lizzie: Ways to heal from a broken heart

Lizzie Skelton is a UBC Okanagan student who writes a column for Black Press

Highway 1 closure due to vehicle incident in Field

Highway 1 was closed this morning in both directions following a vehicle… Continue reading

If B.C. adopts year-round daylight time, each East Kootenay town would pick own time zone

Kootenay East MLA Tom Shypitka stopped by a recent regional district meeting to explain

B.C. First Nation grants company temporary access to winterize pipeline site

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs say agreement does not soften their position

Temperatures to plummet to -40 C in parts of B.C. amid bitter cold snap

Temperatures will ‘plummet to values not seen in years’

Can you go 24 hours without screens? Contestants in Hope, B.C., will try

Organizers hope to ‘turn back the tide’ on overuse of screens among residents

Snowdrifts make North Okanagan roads impassable

Road conditions treacherous, some roads closed, others limited

Most Read