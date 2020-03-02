Borgore is a DJ, singer-songwriter and rapper from Israel. (Contributed)

Dubstep legend, Borgore, returns to Sapphire Nightclub

The electronic dance music DJ is on a world tour, making numerous stops in B.C. and Alberta

Sapphire Nightclub in Kelowna continues its recent trend of booking high-profile DJs with the announcement of Borgore, scheduled to spin on May. 8.

Borgore is an Israeli producer, DJ, singer-songwriter and rapper. He has made a name for himself in the scene of Dubstep where he has self-labeled his sound as Gorestep. His music mashes unorthodox drum patterns along with heavy metal influences.

He has successfully released many club favourites under Dim Mak Records, Spinnin’ Records and more. In 2012, Borgore released his chart-topping single ‘Decisions’ with Miley Cyrus.

For tickets to see Borgore live at Sapphire Nightclub on May. 8, click here.

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

