Documentary workshop hits Okanagan College Vernon campus

DOC BC is partnering with Telus Storyhive to deliver an experiential hands-on documentary filmmaking workshop through the directing, producing and editing lenses.

Participants will learn about the craft of documentary filmmaking and practice using equipment such as cameras, microphone and lenses at the Saturday, Aug. 18 workshop at Okanagan College’s Vernon campus, which runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This full-day workshop will be led by two well-established filmmakers, Kevin Eastwood and Arun Fryer, who have extensive experience instructing diverse audiences and solid body of work under their belts.

Eastwood is an award-winning director and producer. Most recently he directed After the Sirens, a documentary for CBC Television about the epidemic of PTSD among paramedics. Other credits as director include The Death Debate, a behind-the-scenes look at the landmark Supreme Court of Canada case on physician assisted-dying, and Emergency Room: Life + Death at VGH, a documentary series that scored record-breaking ratings for Knowledge Network and won Leo Awards for Best Documentary Series and The People’s Choice Award for Favourite TV Series.

His credits as a producer include the CBC drama series The Romeo Section; the movies Preggoland, Fido and The Delicate Art of Parking and the documentary features Vancouver: No Fixed Address, Haida Gwaii: on the edge of the world, Oil Sands Karaoke and Eco-Pirate: The Story of Paul Watson.

Fryer is an award-winning filmmaker and media producer from Vancouver. Fryer has produced numerous films and videos, including the indie feature thriller Cadence, and directed the documentary short Before She’s Gone. He also received the Vancouver Mayor’s Arts Award for Emerging Artist in Film and Media, served for two years on the board of directors for DOC BC, and recently completed a TEDxTalk based on his experience with Before She’s Gone.

In addition to teaching at Vancouver Film School and Reel 2 Real International Film Festival for Youth, Fryer is currently developing a feature documentary titled MUNAY: Dreaming the Jungle about a Shaman from Ecuadorian Amazon fighting to protect his land, and his latest production is the sci-fi drama ‘The Shipment’, premiering later this summer.

The event is free for DOC BC members and Storyhive alumni, $40 for non-members and $20 for students and low income. Early bird prices are $30 and $10, respectively. Tickets include snacks, refreshments and a light lunch and are available online at docworkshopvernon.eventbrite.ca.

Then next week, take a crash course in filmmaking with Noirfoot Narrative Labs. A Digital Film Workshop Series takes place Aug. 21-25 targetted to youth and adults from diverse backgrounds from Vernon with an emphasis on Indigenous youth, people of colour, women and members of the LGBTQ+ communities.

Day one is orientation and intro to filmmaking 101. Day two will consist of a series of fundamental workshops including screenwriting, cinematography, location sound recording, camera operation, acting for screen, set etiquette, intro to the film industry, and post-production editing.

At the end of day two, the entire group will break-off into teams, which will be given Narrative Lab Assignments. These assignments will require each group to create a short film that executes the use of a specific genre, prop, theme, scenario and line of dialogue from a famous movie.

On Saturday, Aug. 25, the completed films will be screened at a public event for the greater Vernon community. Awards will also be given out for Best Film, Best Direction, Best Screenplay, Best Acting, Best Execution of Lab Assignments, Best Editing, & a Team Spirit Award for the group who best exemplified team work, respect and creativity.

To sign up for Noirfoot Narrative Labs email Kam at parelnuttall@hotmail.com and answer the question “The reason I want to learn more about filmmaking is…?”

