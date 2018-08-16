Documentary workshop hits Okanagan College Vernon campus

DOC BC is partnering with Telus Storyhive to deliver an experiential hands-on documentary filmmaking workshop through the directing, producing and editing lenses.
Participants will learn about the craft of documentary filmmaking and practice using equipment such as cameras, microphone and lenses at the Saturday, Aug. 18 workshop at Okanagan College’s Vernon campus, which runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
This full-day workshop will be led by two well-established filmmakers, Kevin Eastwood and Arun Fryer, who have extensive experience instructing diverse audiences and solid body of work under their belts.
The event is free for DOC BC members and Storyhive alumni, $40 for non-members and $20 for students and low income. Tickets include snacks, refreshments and a light lunch and are available online at docworkshopvernon.eventbrite.ca.
Then next week, take a crash course in filmmaking with Noirfoot Narrative Labs. A Digital Film Workshop Series takes place Aug. 21-25 targetted to youth and adults from diverse backgrounds from Vernon with an emphasis on Indigenous youth, people of colour, women and members of the LGBTQ+ communities.
Day one is orientation and intro to filmmaking 101. Day two will consist of a series of fundamental workshops including screenwriting, cinematography, location sound recording, camera operation, acting for screen, set etiquette, intro to the film industry, and post-production editing.
At the end of day two, the entire group will break-off into teams, which will be given Narrative Lab Assignments. These assignments will require each group to create a short film that executes the use of a specific genre, prop, theme, scenario and line of dialogue from a famous movie.
On Saturday, Aug. 25, the completed films will be screened at a public event for the greater Vernon community. Awards will also be given out for Best Film, Best Direction, Best Screenplay, Best Acting, Best Execution of Lab Assignments, Best Editing, & a Team Spirit Award for the group who best exemplified team work, respect and creativity.
To sign up for Noirfoot Narrative Labs email Kam at parelnuttall@hotmail.com and answer the question “The reason I want to learn more about filmmaking is…?”
@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.