Dirty dogs and kids wanted for Kelowna obstacle courses

Children ages 6-14 will compete in the Black Mountain Cub Crawl, and obstacle/mud course Aug. 25, with proceeds going to The Boys and Girls Club.

Participants pledge to raise $50 for the Okanagan Boys and Girls Club. The funds raised will go to Pink Shirt Day and anti-bullying initiatives

The race will be separated into two age categories: Children ages 6-10 and ages 11-14.

Registration is available online.

If you don’t have kids, let your dog do the dirty work.

On Sept. 8, the second annual Dirty Mutter is an obstacle/mud event for mutts. Proceeds will go towards with proceeds going to Paws it Forward.

Both events will be held at Results 4 Life Fitness in Black Mountain.

Regular priced tickets are $59 and participants will pledge to raise at least $100 for Paws It Forward. The course is about 2 kilometres in length.

Registration and details can be found online.

