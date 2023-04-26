A rendering of the new PNE Amphitheatre, which is expected to be complete by 2026 and hold up to 10,000 people. (Revery Architecture)

Design of new PNE Amphitheatre revealed, with opening expected by 2026

PNE says sponsors will be able to bid for naming rights

The PNE revealed early design renderings of its new $65-million amphitheatre on Wednesday (April 26) and put a call out to sponsors for naming rights.

Expected to be completed by 2026, the reconstructed Vancouver concert and events venue is being designed by local company Revery Architecture.

The most recent rendering reveals a parachute-style open-air timber roof that touches down onto the ground at three points. It offers three viewing areas, with the two closest to the stage seated and the one furthest back an open grassy area. Together, PNE says the three areas will host up to 10,000 people.

The current amphitheatre design allows for about 7,000 attendees.

The PNE says construction is scheduled to begin in 2024 and it’s now looking for sponsors to help cover the costs. Sponsors will also have a shot at naming rights.

The PNE estimates its new amphitheatre will host at least 75 performances and welcome more than 340,000 people a year.

