Desert ranch-lands, derelict barns: Okanagan Film Commission scouts for new locations

Film commission looking for new locations from Penticton south to the U.S. border

It’s all about location for the Okanagan Film Commission.

The group responsible for bringing dozens of shows and movies to the region this year is searching for new areas to film, as the local industry continues to expand “exponentially.”

“We are looking for desert ranch-lands and large arid properties with landscape features including mountain views, rivers, lakes, and rock formations,” said Gord Wylie from the commission.

From Penticton to the U.S. border, into the Kootenay Boundary region and as far west as the Princeton area, the group is hoping they can find new film locations that will appeal to some of the industry’s top producers.

“As well, we are scouting for land with features such as derelict and tumble-down buildings, houses, barns, and even old warehouses,” Wylie added.

In a bi-annual update from June, the commission reported that 16 movies had been shot locally so far in 2022. Leaders from the group expect more than 30 productions to be completed by the time December comes around, with bigger budget films and television projects currently in progress.

“This region is now a film production center, and as such, there is interest in these types of locations,” said Jon Summerland, the group’s commissioner.

People with questions about properties and buildings that might be suitable are asked to email gwyliephoto@gmail.com.

Though the industry in the Okanagan is growing at a rapid pace, according to Summerland, the commission is also in “desperate” need of more qualified staff. The film centre is hosting a three-day workshop in Kelowna to help people “fast track” their careers.

Those interested in attending the Take 2 Okanagan Film Fundamentals event, set from Sept. 23 to 25, can sign up at okanaganfilmfundamentals.com.

