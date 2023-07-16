DC Comics artist signs autographs during Kelowna Fan Experience

DC Comics artist John Delaney has called Kelowna home for more than 10 years

Comic and anime nerds enjoyed a weekend full of acting, costumes, and entertainment during the 10th annual Kelowna Fan Experience.

Hosted at various locations in Kelowna’s downtown, events started July 14 and run through to the end of Sunday (July 16).

Comic artist John Delaney, well known for his work with DC Comics, is a Kelowna local and made an appearance for the event at Kelowna Community Theatre signing autographs.

Delaney says the comic community in Kelowna is small, but up and coming.

“I get a lot of Kelowna artists reaching out to me on Instagram or bumping into them in places, and taking just a couple minutes where I talk about what might improve their work and that kind of thing is wonderful. It’s a very young community, but it’s growing very quickly.”

Over the years Delaney says Superman will always be his favourite character to work on.

“I was huge Superman fan growing up, so when I got signed to DC Comics and the very first comic they gave me was Superman I was pretty stoked.”

Delaney designed the poster for KFX this year, featuring Superman in a night a scene.

The comic artist has worked on a number of popular characters from the Justice League and other superheroes to Scooby-Doo, Futurama, and The Simpsons.

Delaney offered some advice for those just stepping into the comic artist world. “Work on your life drawing. It’s really, really important that you actually study human form… One of the things I see all the time in portfolios is guys who draw by copying other comic artists. It’s the worst thing you can do. You want to go to the source, you want to study human anatomy. Second is perspective. Understand how perspective works with the characters, and if you don’t understand it there are so many great books.”

Delaney is working on a few projects currently, one with British comic book writer Paul Jenkins about the origin of Wolverine.

Other pieces of the fan experience included shows at the Blackbox Theatre, a costume contest, speakers, improv, games, and a trivia challenge.

