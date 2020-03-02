Dawg brings bark to North Okanagan

Poppa Dawg plays Vernon Jazz Club

Paul Hunter

Special to The Morning Star

Get ready for a howling good time, as Kelowna’s Poppa Dawg comes to wail for your delight at the Vernon Jazz Club Saturday, March 7. Rick Halisheff (aka Poppa Dawg) is a Blues man with energy and enthusiasm that runs deep. He has worked and shared the stage with many Blues luminaries and Juno Award winners including Tony Coleman (B.B. King), Sonny Rhodes, Fathead and (Mr. Downchild) Donnie Walsh, Jeff Healey, Jim Byrnes, Powder Blues Band, Sherman Doucette, and many more. He has the stage experience and presence of a true journeyman.

“Rick ‘Poppa Dawg’ Halisheff, a bear of a man with the surest hands since Roy Buchanan grabbed an amplified six-string and a voice that can evoke a myriad of emotions,” said Mike D’Amour, Calgary Sun.

Armed with a versatility rarely seen, hardcore blues fans will love Dawg’s ability to channel the energy and sound that has echoes of Albert King and Howlin’ Wolf. He can bring the slinky grooves reminiscent of Dr. John and the hard-hitting edge of Stevie Ray Vaughan. Guitar fanatics will be at the edge of their seats as Dawg delivers each song as if he is living and breathing it from the inside out. Of special note are the rare songs in which he employs the little used voicebox popularized in the 1970’s by Peter Frampton.

In the house with the Dawg will be Grant Jones on bass and providing some awesome backing vocals and Greg D on drums.

Now working with Concept Entertainment, Dawg hopes to travel more and let folks hear for themselves that his love for the Blues comes through loud and clear. With four critically acclaimed CDs to his credit, this Dawg is still on the prowl.

“Great singing, tones, playing, songs and a refreshing variety of approaches, make Dawg’s self-release Same Dog, New Suit a winner,” said Tom Hyslop, Blues Revue Magazine.

Poppa Dawg will be onstage at the Vernon Jazz Club (3000-31 St.) March 7th at 8 p.m., doors open at 7:15. Cash only bar on site. Tickets $25 only available online at www.vernonjazz.com with a $5 rebate at the gig for VJS members.

Paul Hunter is with the Vernon Jazz Club, which hosts two shows a month.

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Teen singer from Vancouver Island passes American Idol audition

Just Posted

Top employers give tips to succeed at Black Press Career Fair in Kelowna

The Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair takes place Mar. 12. at the Rutland Soccer Dome

Vernon cold case murder may not go to trial

A new indictment has been filed against Paramjit Singh Bogarh in a Kelowna court

Kelowna artist wants to celebrate women, unite community through exhibit

Ana Luyben’s exhibit will launch on Friday, Mar. 6

Kelowna dump truck crash possibly caused by medical event: RCMP

The dump truck driver, 60, was found unresponsive and pulled from the vehicle by passersby

RCMP nab thief involved in robbery at Kelowna airport

The incident occurred at about 7 p.m. on Feb. 26.

ICBC surpluses should be hands-off to politicians, David Eby says

NDP to make taking profit from optional car insurance illegal

UPDATE: Youth arrested after suspected arson at Prince Rupert CN Rail roundhouse

Cause currently unknown

Teen singer from Vancouver Island passes American Idol audition

Nanaimo’s Lauren Spencer-Smith going to Hollywood after impressing celebrity judges

Cockpit recorder inactive in Australian air tanker tragedy, crash probe finds

Investigation continues in crash of Coulson C-130 air tanker

Washington state coronavirus not yet showing up in B.C.

Officials watching for similar cluster as Kirkland nursing home

Travel, timeshare scams return to Better Business Bureau’s top 10 fraud list in 2019

Victims lost an average of $5,000 to travel, vacation or timeshare scams last year

‘Very concerning’: Travellers from Iran asked to self-isolate as COVID-19 cases increase

Nearly 3,000 people have been tested for the novel coronavirus

High-income tax bracket could deter doctors from settling in South Okanagan, say MLAs

Local MLAs say the introduction of a high-income tax in B.C. could… Continue reading

Gas pipeline proceeds along with Wet’suwet’en talks, B.C. minister says

‘Give us time,’ Scott Fraser says to those protesting Coastal GasLink

Most Read