Cutain closing on Vernon arts bursaries

Up to 3 $1,000 bursaries available from Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre

With the restart of the school year, the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Society has issued a final call for students looking for a leg up in their education.

Three $1,000 bursaries are available, with applications due in-person or online by 5 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021.

Students from Vernon, Coldstream or Electoral Areas B or C who are entering into, or returning to full-time studies at a university, college, or technical school majoring in an accredited performing arts or performing arts management program; and those students already registered in a recognized apprenticeship program may apply.

Each year, VDPAC makes available bursaries to promote and assist area students in their pursuit of careers in the Performing Arts. Bursaries are traditionally made possible by the generosity of Performing Arts Centre patrons from tips and gratuities collected at its bar and concession and Coatcheck Gallery. Year-round, the Society also accepts memorial gifts, sponsorships and personal donations specifically made for its Bursary Program.

Public announcement of the bursary recipients would normally be revealed live, publicly as part of the Society’s annual Birthday Bash celebration at the Performing Arts Centre. With the BC Restart Plan still in Step 3, and ‘indoor public gatherings’ currently limited to a 50-person capacity, plans for this year’s Birthday Bash are on hold until full capacity audiences are allowed. In the meantime, the Society aims to announce the recipients in early October.

VDPAC has also just launched a brand new Audience Cut-Outs promotional campaign that also serves as a fundraiser to help replenish the Society’s Bursary Program Fund in lieu of normal programming and in-person audiences.

For more, visit: ticketseller.ca.

The Bursary Program is a key part of the Society’s ongoing youth engagement initiatives, which also promotes summer student employment (three eight-week positions are currently available).

To apply, students can visit vdpac.ca/AbouttheSociety/BursaryProgram to download the application form, including required support documentation.

Inquiries about the Bursary Program, or to sponsor or donate to the program, should be directed to theatre@ticketseller.ca.

