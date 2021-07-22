Curtains rise for Kelowna Actors Studio this fall

The local theatre group will put on its first show in more than 17 months in October

After 17 months, the Kelowna Actors Studio has announced its plans to reopen this fall.

The local theatre group is set to return to the stage for their first production since the COVID-19 pandemic closed the curtains on live performances.

Their inaugural show will be Into The Woods, a Tony award-winning musical that asks, “What happens after happily ever after?”

The show will run from Oct. 20 to 31 for twelve performances.

This holiday season, audiences will be treated to twelve performances of Its a Wonderful Life. The musical based on the 1946 film will run from Dec. 8 to 19.

In the new year, the shows postponed from the 2020/21 season will get their time to shine, starting in February 2022 with the musical adapted from the cult classic film, Legally Blonde. More information about these productions will be released at a later date.

Tickets for both productions are on sale now and can be purchased online at www.KelownaActorsStudio.com or through the Actors Studio box office at 250.862.2867.

