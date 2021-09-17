THe Vernon Towne Theatre has finally reopened to the public after almost a year of being closed. (Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce photo)

Curtain finally opens for Vernon’s historic Towne Theatre

COVID-19 closed the theatre last November, major renovations undertaken as the show goes on today

Let the show go on!

After nearly a year of being closed due to COVID-19 regulations, Vernon’s historic Towne Theatre is finally able to open.

The downtown Vernon staple opens today, Friday, Sept. 17 with three afternoon/evening movies.

“We showed the last film there November last year so it’s been almost a year,” said Sally Evans, with the Okanagan Screen Arts Society.

The society took over the theatre as of Aug. 1, after the former owner retired, but has long been a part of the theatre and has more recently taken on initiatives to revamp the 92-year-old building.

“We’ve done a huge renovation at the theatre,” Evans said.

The cinema has been entertaining Vernonites since 1929 and the society plans to continue that tradition.

There are also plans for live events, a stage and more in the future.

Following the weekend screenings of new releases, there will be weekly Monday screenings of classics. The Monday Night at the Arts films returns Sept. 20 and 27 with Jump Darling starring Cloris Leachman with screenings at 2:45, 5:15 and 7:45 p.m.

All COVID regulations will be in place, including 50 per cent indoor capacity limits. But with more than 350 seats the Towne can still seat 180-vaccinated and masked individuals.

For more information and showings visit thetowne.ca.

