Crow headlines Mission Hill concert series

Sheryl Crow and Chris Isaak among those to play this summer at the winery’s amphitheatre

By Matthew Abrey

Some big names were dropped on Monday, as Mission Hill Winery announced the lineup for their Live at Mission Hill summer concert series.

Sheryl Crow, Chris Isaak, Chris Botti and The Gipsy Kings will headline the hilltop performances at the winery’s spectacular outdoor amphitheatre.

Tenor crooner, Chris Isaak, will kick off the set of shows on June 23, followed by Crow on July 20, then trumpet solo artist Botti on August 8, and wrapping up with the Grammy Award-winning salsa group, The Gipsy Kings.

A range of event packages are available, including four-course dinner, wine-tasting and meet and greet options.

All tickets except for Sheryl Crow’s performance go on sale May 2nd at 10 a.m. at http://www.missionhillwinery.com/2786.aspx.

