The Okanagan Screen Arts Society will screen It’s a Wonderful Life Dec. 18 at the Vernon Towne Cinema. (Liberty Films image)

Crook’s Corner

A slice of this week’s arts and entertainment happenings in the North Okanagan at a glance

Welcome to Crook’s Corner, a weekly video highlighting a selection of arts and entertainment happenings in the North Okanagan, hosted by The Morning Star arts and entertainment editor, Parker Crook.

This week’s epsiode features three holiday-themed events: The Okanagan Screen Arts Society’s screening of It’s a Wonderful Life, Okanagan Symphony Orchestra’s Ringing in the Season and the Vernon Towne Cinema’s Christmas at the Movies series screening of The Polar Express.

The Okanagan Screen Arts Society Vernon Towne Cinema, 2910-30th Ave. For one showing only at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 18, the society will screen It’s a Wonderful Life. Advance tickets at The Bean Scene and The Towne Cinema Box Office.

Okanagan Symphony presents Ringing in the Season Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre. Dec. 21 at 7 p.m. Back by popular demand, the OSO brings sparkling holiday tunes to the Vernon stage. Tickets are $56.25 adult, $49 senior and $26.75 student, available through the Ticket Seller, 250-549-7469, www.ticketseller.ca.

Christmas at the Movies Vernon Towne Cinema, 2910-30th Ave. Dec. 16 is A Christmas Story at 1 p.m. Standard admission rates apply. Visit www.vernoncinema.com for more information.

@VernonNews
entertainment@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘The Last Jedi’ opens with $220M, 2nd best weekend all-time

Just Posted

Okanagan-Shuswap to be hit with heavy snowfall

Up to 35 centimetres to fall in some parts of the region

Extra meningococcal immunization clinics added

Health units to host evening drop-in clinics across Okanagan

Immunization clinics this week

Meningococcal outbreak prompts vaccines across Okanagan

Illness numbers grow in Interior Health

GI and RI illnesses reported in Vernon, Lake Country, Kelowna, Penticton and Castlegar

‘Tis the season for giving

Okanagan Community comes together to help kids at Okanagan Boys and Girls Clubs

Crook’s Corner

A slice of this week’s arts and entertainment happenings in the North Okanagan at a glance

Aging population challenges justice system

“Our entire criminal justice system needs to come to grips with the fact that everybody is getting older.”

Foreign buyers own small portion of Canada’s housing market

New data shows foreign owners make up small amount of home, condo owners

Gord Downie chosen as back-to-back Newsmaker of the year

Gord Downie was chosen as the Canadian Press Newsmaker for second consecutive year

Oyama Legion gives back

Lake Country group helps out the food bank and the bus society in latest support

Former B.C. fire chief found not guilty of sex assault

The jury was unable to reach a verdict in the case of a third complainant

Pot activists Marc and Jodie Emery get fine, probation

Jodie and Marc Emery pleaded guilty Monday to a number of drug-related charges related to what the Crown called a “sophisticated” dispensary operation.

Okanagan Rockets hit break in top four

Undermanned Rockets pick up three points in Victoria in last BCMML games prior to Christmas

UPDATE: Highway 1 reopens west of Revelstoke

A crash has closed Highway 1 in both directions west of Revelstoke

Most Read

  • Crook’s Corner

    A slice of this week’s arts and entertainment happenings in the North Okanagan at a glance