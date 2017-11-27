A slice of this week’s arts and entertainment happenings in the North Okanagan at a glance

Welcome to Crook’s Corner, a weekly video highlighting a selection of arts and entertainment happenings in the Vernon area, hosted by The Morning Star arts and entertainment editor, Parker Crook.

This week’s episode features three events: the Vernon Film Society’s Fall Film Festival, the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Society’s on stage concert series with William Prince and James and Jamesy’s O Christmas Tea.

Vernon Film Society Fall Film Festival Vernon Towne Cinema, 2910-30th Ave. Nov. 27 is Loving Vincent at 5:15 p.m. and Tulip Fever at 7:45 p.m. Nov. 28 is Rebel in the Rye at 5:15 p.m. and Nowhere to Hide at 7:45 p.m. Nov. 29 is Graduation at 5:15 p.m. and Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story at 7:45 p.m. Nov. 30 is Lucky at 5:15 p.m. and Things to Come at 7:45 p.m. Tickets are available for $7 per film or $30 for five films. Cash only. Advance tickets and passes are available at the Bean Scene Coffee House and the theatre.

On stage concert with William Prince Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre. Nov. 29 at 7:30 p.m. Winner of the Contemporary Roots Album of the Year at the 2017 Juno Awards, Prince has taken the Canadian music scene by storm. Enjoy this up-close and personal concert with the audience seated cabaret style on stage. Tickets are $30, no minors, available through the Ticket Seller, 250-549-7469, www.ticketseller.ca.

O Christmas Tea Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre. Dec. 1 at 7:30 p.m. Fans of Monty Python, Mr. Bean and Dr. Seuss, grab your teacups. This three-time IMPRESARIO award-winning duo of James and Jamesy present their outrageously funny and brilliant inventive Christmas comedy. Tickets are $34 adult, $30 seniors and students 18-and-under, $19 child 12-and-under, available through the Ticket Seller, 250-549-7469, www.ticketseller.ca.

@VernonNews

entertainment@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.