Crook’s Corner

A slice of this week’s arts and entertainment happenings in the North Okanagan at a glance

Welcome to Crook’s Corner, a weekly video highlighting a selection of arts and entertainment happenings in the Vernon area, hosted by The Morning Star arts and entertainment editor, Parker Crook.

This week’s episode features three events: the Vernon Film Society’s Fall Film Festival, the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Society’s on stage concert series with William Prince and James and Jamesy’s O Christmas Tea.

Vernon Film Society Fall Film Festival Vernon Towne Cinema, 2910-30th Ave. Nov. 27 is Loving Vincent at 5:15 p.m. and Tulip Fever at 7:45 p.m. Nov. 28 is Rebel in the Rye at 5:15 p.m. and Nowhere to Hide at 7:45 p.m. Nov. 29 is Graduation at 5:15 p.m. and Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story at 7:45 p.m. Nov. 30 is Lucky at 5:15 p.m. and Things to Come at 7:45 p.m. Tickets are available for $7 per film or $30 for five films. Cash only. Advance tickets and passes are available at the Bean Scene Coffee House and the theatre.

On stage concert with William Prince Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre. Nov. 29 at 7:30 p.m. Winner of the Contemporary Roots Album of the Year at the 2017 Juno Awards, Prince has taken the Canadian music scene by storm. Enjoy this up-close and personal concert with the audience seated cabaret style on stage. Tickets are $30, no minors, available through the Ticket Seller, 250-549-7469, www.ticketseller.ca.

O Christmas Tea Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre. Dec. 1 at 7:30 p.m. Fans of Monty Python, Mr. Bean and Dr. Seuss, grab your teacups. This three-time IMPRESARIO award-winning duo of James and Jamesy present their outrageously funny and brilliant inventive Christmas comedy. Tickets are $34 adult, $30 seniors and students 18-and-under, $19 child 12-and-under, available through the Ticket Seller, 250-549-7469, www.ticketseller.ca.

@VernonNews
entertainment@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
New concert series supports Okanagan talent

Just Posted

Kelowna council to take on car culture

“Municipalities have the ability to influence and lead GHG reductions …”

Spruce Grove man identified as pilot of missing plane

Dominic Neron was flying with his girlfriend from Penticton to Edmonton

Regional officials meet to talk about Okanagan Rail Trail

Future of the trail was discussed Friday by Kelowna, Lake Country, OIB, Vernon, Coldstream officials

Updated: Search for missing plane in Revelstoke area

Two people who took off from Penticton yesterday headed for Edmonton failed to arrive.

Protecting the Okanagan’s food sources

Plan to adapt Lower Mainland bioregionalism study to Okanagan region

Crook’s Corner

A slice of this week’s arts and entertainment happenings in the North Okanagan at a glance

Syrian mother gets behind the wheel

Ability to drive gives Salmon Arm newcomer and her husband more freedom

B.C. government calls for better gun control

Stolen, legally sold and imitation weapons used by criminals

Nine dead in London, Ont., area in streptococcus outbreak: health unit

Outbreak was declared more than 18 months ago, with more than 132 cases of infection reported

Torstar, Postmedia newspaper closures aim to cut competition: analysts

Postmedia to shut 21 community newspaper properties, while Metroland Media to close three dailies

Erupting volcano traps Canadians in Bali

Canadians stuck in Bali as Mount Agung erupts, cancelling flights

North Okanagan lighting up for Christmas

VIDEO/PHOTOS: Community celebrations ring in holiday season

Letter: Politicans act worse than school kids

Kelowna letter writer says politicians should be embarrassed by the way they act

Spruce Grove man identifed as pilot of missing plane

Dominic Neron was flying with his girlfriend from Penticton to Edmonton

Most Read