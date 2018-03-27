Crook’s Corner

Penticton: Ellen Doty The Dream Cafe. Doors at 6 p.m. showtime is 8 p.m. Hailing from Calgary, Doty blends pop, jazz, soul and folk into her modern vintage jams. Cost is $27 premium seating or $17 wing seating. (Brendan Klem Photography)

Rocky Mountain High — An Evening of John Denver ignites the Kelowna Community Theatre March 29 and 30 at 7:30 p.m. and the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre March 31 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $59 adult, $54 senior and $27 youth and are available through the Ticket Seller in Vernon, 250-549-7469, www.ticketseller.com, and Kelowna Tickets, 250-862-2867, www.kelownatickets.com. A portion of the proceeds will support the Boys and Girls Club of the Okanagan.

