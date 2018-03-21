Crook’s Corner

Arts and entertainment highlights this week across the Okanagan

The Vernon Jazz Society presents Ineke Vandoorn (voice and piano) and Marc van Vugt (guitar) at the Vernon Jazz Club March 24. (Photo submitted)

Kelowna: Let’s Hear It! LIVE Kelowna Community Theatre March 21 at 7 p.m. Performers include previous JUNO winner and 2018 nominee DJ Shub, East Vancouver’s The Boom Booms, Vancouver’s Little Destroyer and supporting act Vernon’s own Andrew Allen. Tickets are $15.

Salmon Arm: Paint and Sip Chances March 23 from 7-9 p.m. 123 Artful’s paint and sip has guests paint Abstract Flowers. Cost is $40 and includes all paint material and aprons. Run your own tab.

Penticton: Ineke Vandoorn and Marc van Vugt The Dream Café March 23. Doors at 6 p.m. show at 8 p.m. Dutch Grammy winners Ineke Vandoorn and Marc van Vugt have brought their jazz duo back to Canada on their east-to-west tour. Tickets are $28 premium seats or $18 wings.

Vernon: Ineke Vandoorn and Marc van Vugt The Vernon Jazz Club March 24 at 8 p.m. Doors at 7:15 p.m. Cash only bar on site. Tickets $20 online and at Expressions of Time (2901-30 Ave), with a $5 rebate at the gig for VJS members.

@VernonNews

entertainment@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.