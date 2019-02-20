Creekside Theatre photo: Facebook

Creekside Theatre offers unique experience for cinephiles

The Lake Country theatre shows movies and documentaries twice a month

With no movie theatre in sight, Creekside Theatre and the Lake Country Film Committee saw an opportunity.

Every second Tuesday night is movie night, but these aren’t only big Hollywood movies being played, the bill is made up of documentaries and small screen films with a few main stream movies sprinkled in.

The affordable family-friendly events are the brain child of Rebecca Leboe and her father, Rob Guenette who founded the film committee late last year.

“We want to accent our non-mainstream movies with the main stream,” said Leboe “We want to bring people out to see things they wouldn’t naturally see in movie theatres and expose them to new ideas.”

Leboe says that the feedback has been outstanding and credits the public’s interest to Netflix.

“It has been opening people’s eyes to series and movies that are not exactly main stream,” said Leboe. “Our audience for the limited run documentaries are smaller but they bring people out and there is conversation at the forefront (of the event)…The conversations that are happening are yet another thing to offer the community of Lake Country.”

The committee has already shown Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool, Indian Horse, Shut-Up and Say Something and Bohemian Rhapsody. They will be screening Toad People March 12 that was directed by Lake Country’s Mark McKinlay.

Kelowna Coun. Ryan Donn, who is the cultural development coordinator in Lake Country has been working to grow entertainment and cultural events in Lake Country and his efforts have been backed from the Lake Country council.

“Bohemian Rhapsody sold out, I was talking to this one couple that didn’t expect it got a baby sitter and everything for a date night, so I had to sneak in two seats in the back,” said Donn.

He says the next step for the theatre will be better lighting within the next three years and then hopes to install surround sound in the next five years.

“I think 99 per cent of people are fine with the sound but there is a few that say hey you should have surround sound,” said Donn.

Tickets are $5 each or cinephiles can become members for $20 for the year and attend the films for free.

