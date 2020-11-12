John Beuhler performs at Yuk Yuk’s Comedy Club in Vancouver in 2016. Beuhler will headline the Kelowna Curling Club for Train Wreck Comedy Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. (YouTube photo)

‘COVID-safe’ comedy coming to Kelowna Curling Club

Eat and Laugh at the Kelowna Curling Club on Saturday, Nov. 21

Train Wreck Comedy is back with a new show that promises to help people laugh their masks off, safely.

The comedy club will be hosting two shows Saturday, Nov. 21, featuring headliner John Beuhler at the Kelowna Curling Club.

Train Wreck Comedy organizer Rob Balsdon thinks people could use a good laugh now more than ever.

“This pandemic has been hard on everyone and I am absolutely stoked to offer some COVID-safe entertainment at a time when people really need to laugh,” said Balsdon.

The night will consist of two shows at 6 p.m. and 8:45 p.m., both featuring headliner John Beuhler.

Beuhler began performing stand-up comedy at the age of nineteen. In his first few years, Beuhler starred in a national comedy special, won the Just for Laughs Home Grown Comedy Competition, finished in the finals of the Seattle International Comedy Competition, and shot two more Canadian stand-up specials for Canadian national television, all before the age of 25.

Beuhler has performed in the Just for Laughs Festival Gala where he won over the crowd and was touted as “saving the show.” Beuhler then went on to win the Corner Gas Comedy contest, giving him a $10,000 prize and an appearance on Corner Gas with his mentor Brent Butt.

Beuhler has opened for the likes of Dennis Miller, Brent Butt, Joan Rivers, Martin Short, Zach Galifianakis, and Craig Ferguson to name a few. His style has been described as, “wickedly funny, fearless and poignant.”

“Beuhler’s arsenal of sickly smart comedy is enough to leave any crowd begging for more. He is quickly becoming one of North America’s favourite comedians,” said Train Wreck Comedy organizers in a release.

Both shows will have a limited capacity of 50 people and the comedy club expects they will sell out quickly. Tickets are available online at trainwreckcomedy.com.

The shows will follow all COVID-19 safety protocols including physical distancing and mask-wearing.

Every table purchased includes a $10 gift card, per person, to use on food at the Kelowna Curling Club.

Check out one of Beuhler’s past performances below:

(Warning: language)






