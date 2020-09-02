Community radio gets approval in Vernon

Almost two years after starting the application process the Vernon Community Radio station finally has the green light to go ahead.

The Canadian Radio-Television Commission announced its approval for a broadcasting licence to operate an English-language community FM radio station in Vernon Tuesday, Sept. 2.

The Commission found the Vernon radio market cannot support an additional commercial radio station. However, given that community stations generally do not raise concerns pertaining to commercial impact, the licence for the community station was granted.

The Vernon Community Radio Society is a non-profit organization run by a board of directors.

The station itself will operate under the call letters CFAV-FM and the name of 97.9 Valley FM.

“We are thrilled to finally receive the go ahead and get started,” society chairman Gord Leighton said.

“Our board has worked hard over the past two years to get this project off the ground and now that we have a licence, the real work begins with fundraising, volunteer recruitment and creation of the station both on and off the air.”

Programming on Valley FM will consist of spoken word, news and a mix of music genres.

Local musicians, guests and community content will play a large part in the programming featured on the station.

For more information on volunteering, or ways you can donate visit vernoncommunityradio.ca

READ MORE: Comments sought on Vernon community radio bid

READ MORE: Broadcast veteran discusses community station

@VernonNews

jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Radio