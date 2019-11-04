Comedy for a Cause will take place on Nov. 8 at Dakota’s Comedy Lounge. (Contributed)

Comedy fundraiser to help Okanagan Observatory

The show will be hosted by Kelowna comedian Jordan Strauss

Shawn Talbot photography is set to present Comedy for a Cause on Friday, Nov 8 in Kelowna.

Held at Dakota’s Comedy Lounge, 100 per cent of the ticket sales will go to the Okanagan Observatory to help support volunteers carry out thier educational workshops.

The Okanagan Observatory hosts free public observation nights when the skies are clear every Friday. The observatory is four kilometres up Big White Road from the turnoff of Highway 33.

Friday’s comedy show will be hosted by comedy bloodsport champion Jordan Strauss. The show also features Kelowna’s top comics; Phil Maynard, Andrew Crone, Bonnie Esson, Zawer Sulaiman and David Kopp.

Reservations can be made by calling Dakota’s at 250-860-9500. Tickets are $20 at the door.

The show will begin at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8 at Dakota’s Comedy Lounge at 1574 Harvey Avenue.

Just Posted

