Comedy Club series to take over Kelowna

It’s been three years in the making, but finally, regular professional comedy shows will be taking place in Kelowna and West Kelowna.

Train Wreck Comedy is kicking off the Club Comedy series on Sept. 15, and will feature top North American headliners taking the stage bi-weekly from Thursday to Saturday at Wings West Kelowna, Runaways Lounge in the Mission and Freddy’s Brewpub.

Train Wreck Comedy’s Rob Balsdon said these shows are on the same scale as big-city comedy clubs.

“The Club Comedy series was in the works before COVID hit and now the demand in Kelowna is even greater for professional stand-up comedy. There is no doubt Kelowna is ready for regular professional comedy shows.”

First up in the Club Comedy series is Canadian Comedy Award winner, Dave Nystrom. Nystrom has filmed a stand-up special for Comedy Central in New York and won a Writers Guild of Canada Award as a writer for the Canadian comedy series, This Hour Has 22 Minutes. He has written for National Lampoon, wrote the special features on the anniversary edition of the movie Office Space and has shared the stage with Robin Williams, Dane Cook, Bob Saget, Patton Oswalt and Harland Williams.

Tickets for the first weekend of the Club Comedy Series starting Thursday, Sept. 15 at Wings West Kelowna, Friday, Sept. 16 at Runaways Lounge or Saturday, Sept. 17 at Freddy’s Brewpub, can be found online at www.trainwreckcomedy.com.

