(Image/ Train Wreck Comedy)

(Image/ Train Wreck Comedy)

Comedy Club series to take over Kelowna

The series starts Sept. 15 and will run in both Kelowna and West Kelowna

It’s been three years in the making, but finally, regular professional comedy shows will be taking place in Kelowna and West Kelowna.

Train Wreck Comedy is kicking off the Club Comedy series on Sept. 15, and will feature top North American headliners taking the stage bi-weekly from Thursday to Saturday at Wings West Kelowna, Runaways Lounge in the Mission and Freddy’s Brewpub.

Train Wreck Comedy’s Rob Balsdon said these shows are on the same scale as big-city comedy clubs.

“The Club Comedy series was in the works before COVID hit and now the demand in Kelowna is even greater for professional stand-up comedy. There is no doubt Kelowna is ready for regular professional comedy shows.”

First up in the Club Comedy series is Canadian Comedy Award winner, Dave Nystrom. Nystrom has filmed a stand-up special for Comedy Central in New York and won a Writers Guild of Canada Award as a writer for the Canadian comedy series, This Hour Has 22 Minutes. He has written for National Lampoon, wrote the special features on the anniversary edition of the movie Office Space and has shared the stage with Robin Williams, Dane Cook, Bob Saget, Patton Oswalt and Harland Williams.

Tickets for the first weekend of the Club Comedy Series starting Thursday, Sept. 15 at Wings West Kelowna, Friday, Sept. 16 at Runaways Lounge or Saturday, Sept. 17 at Freddy’s Brewpub, can be found online at www.trainwreckcomedy.com.

READ MORE: Boat bursts into flames in Kelowna

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaCity of West KelownaComedy

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Lainey Wilson leads CMA Awards nominations in her 1st year
Next story
‘Deadman’s Curse’ to feature Fraser Valley explorers, legend

Just Posted

Amarit Brar has filed her nomination papers to run for Kelowna city council. (Photo/Amarit Brar Facebook)
‘A better community for all’ goal of Kelowna council candidate

(Jen Zielinski/Black Press)
Cube van involved in crash on Hwy. 97 in Kelowna

(DriveBC Traffic Cams)
Two-vehicle crash bungles traffic on Kelowna’s Bennett Bridge

The Kelowna Chiefs are hosting a preseason exhibition showcase this weekend, Sept. 9-11 (Photo - Kelowna Chiefs Junior Hockey Club + Jeff’s Photography/Facebook)
Hitting the ice at Rutland Arena: Kelowna Chiefs to host preseason showcase

Pop-up banner image