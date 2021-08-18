Comedians strip down laughter in Vernon

The Comic Strippers perform at the Vernon Performing Arts Centre Friday, Aug. 20 for two evening shows. (Contributed)

A stripped-down comedic venture is being staged not once, but twice in town.

The Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Society presents the Comic Strippers – Fully Clothed for two live shows Friday, Aug. 20, at 5:30 and 8 p.m.

The cabaret-style events star the two-person version of the full-stage show, where members from the cast shed their characters, keep the laughs going and their shirts on.

“It will be a great night out, with hilarious music, stand-up and improv comedy fueled by audience’s suggestions,” the centre’s artistic director Erin Kennedy said.

Founding member Roman Danylo was trained in improv comedy and after the COVID shut-down, wanted to get back to basics.

“We wanted to perform again as safely as possible, and we’ve found a way to entertain, do what we love and keep everyone safe,” Danylo said.

No stranger to the Vernon stage, Danylo has performed on the mainstage an estimated 10 times. Coincidentally, the Comic Strippers are celebrating 10 years as a group this year, since forming in the fall of 2011.

“We are super excited to tour, do comedy again, and what a great place to start – in Vernon,” Danylo said.

The Comic Strippers Fully Clothed kicks off in their hometown of Coquitlam before moving to Vernon and the Kooteneys with the adult-content show (no minors).

Tickets, $25 (sold by tables of two, four and six) and can be purchased at the Ticket Seller Box Office by calling 549-SHOW (7469) or online at www.ticketseller.ca.

