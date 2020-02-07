Comedian Sunee Dhaliwal brings laughs to Vernon

Sunee Dhaliwal performs at The Green Pub in Vernon on Friday Feb. 28

Vernon will soon be treated to a series of laughs when a comedian with ties to Jim Belushi and Tom Segura comes to town.

Sunee Dhaliwal’s personality and unique sense of humour have made him a club and crowd favourite wherever he travels. Think of the funny guy in high school who both the jocks and the nerds alike.

He is considered one of the fastest rising stars on the Canadian comedy scene after performing at Montreal’s Just for Laughs Festival, the Winnipeg Comedy Festival and the Halifax Comedy Festival.

Sunee also has his very own Comedy Now! special, which airs on CTV.

Catch him at the The Green Pub in Vernon on Friday Feb. 28.

There is a limited amount of $10 early bird tickets available until Feb. 14. Purchase tickets online at www.trainwreckcomedy.com.

