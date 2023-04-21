Comedian Spencer Streichert is performing at Dakoda’s Comedy Lounge on Saturday, May 27 as part of his new Western Canada tour. (@spencerstreichert/Instagram)

Comedian, music history buff ready to make Kelowna laugh

Spencer Streichert has opened for Jim Jefferies

Get ready to laugh Kelowna!

Comedian Spencer Streichert is coming to Kelowna on Saturday, May 27 as part of his Sad-Cry, Ha-Ha tour coming to Western Canada.

The Calgary, AB native has opened for Jim Jefferies and Kenny vs. Spenny and has acted on a few television shows. On top of being a comedian, Streichert also hosts a podcast called Misfits on Vinyl, a music history podcast.

Streichert’s Kelowna stop is taking place at Dakoda’s Comedy Lounge at 1574 Harvey Avenue, with the show starting at 8:30 p.m. For tickets and more information, visit Eventbrite.

