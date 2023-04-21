Comedian, music history buff ready to make Kelowna laugh

Get ready to laugh Kelowna!
Comedian Spencer Streichert is coming to Kelowna on Saturday, May 27 as part of his Sad-Cry, Ha-Ha tour coming to Western Canada.
The Calgary, AB native has opened for Jim Jefferies and Kenny vs. Spenny and has acted on a few television shows. On top of being a comedian, Streichert also hosts a podcast called Misfits on Vinyl, a music history podcast.
Streichert’s Kelowna stop is taking place at Dakoda’s Comedy Lounge at 1574 Harvey Avenue, with the show starting at 8:30 p.m. For tickets and more information, visit Eventbrite.
