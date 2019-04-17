Come early: Kelowna viking-themed pub hosting ‘Game of Thrones’ viewings

Munnin’s Post recommends arriving 45 mins early in order to grab a seat for Game of Thrones episodes. Photo: Munnin’s Post Facebook

“Game of Thrones” has returned, and fans of the show can order a beer and some viking-themed food while catching the latest episode at Kelowna’s Munnin’s Post.

The viking feast hall has been hosting fans of the show since 2014, and with the final season airing on HBO for the next five weeks, Munnin’s Post owner Leigh Jennings-Bate said it works well for the particular vibe of the pub.

“Lot’s of people are wearing t-shirts with their favourite house (from the show), and we’ve had people dress up in other series,” said Jennings-Bate.

Jennings-Bate said the pub also gets people together for other fantasy T.V. shows like “Westworld,” “American Gods” and “Vikings.”

“It’s nice to have the opportunity to be social and do things and enjoy being around people when they watch the things they like.”

READ MORE: Matt Andersen brings new album to Kelowna

READ MORE: ‘Game of Thrones’ premiere sets a viewership record for HBO

While the first episode of the final season of the show broke viewership records, Jennings-Bate said the first episode is usually the quietest at Munnin’s Post.

Knowing from experience, Jennings-Bate thinks that after groups of friends watch the episode at home and make a mess of the one person who owns HBO, that they often resort to coming to Munnin’s Post for food, drinks and free HBO.

“We were always that household that had HBO, and we wanted to keep the tradition alive (when opening Munnin’s Post),” said Jennings-Bate. “The first episode of the season is quieter, but after, it gets jam-packed.”

“It’s pretty much silence during the show, but we get a bit of shock and awe, and there’ll be lots of talking and arguing after the show.”

READ MORE: Lottery kiosks in B.C. pubs, bars turned off after identical ticket problem

READ MORE: VIDEO: ‘Aquaman’ star Jason Momoa visits Mission, B.C. pub

Munnin’s Post doesn’t accept reservations for “Game of Thrones” nights, which are scheduled to air at the pub every Sunday at 9 p.m. for the next five weeks.

“I tell people to show up 45 minutes early. We have a 92 person capacity, people stand and we make it work, and it’s been good.”

Munnin’s Post is located at 575 Bernard Ave. More information can be found at muninnspost.com.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.