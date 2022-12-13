Cod goes wild in Okanagan rounds

Cod Gone Wild are making the rounds intimate Christmas shows around the Okanagan. (Wayne Emde photography

Cod Gone Wild is making the rounds, in Newfoundland tradition.

The band is performing a small number of Christmas shows around the Okanagan as a trio featuring members Andrew Mercer (lead vocals, guitar), Susan Aylard (fiddle) and Sean Bray (electric guitar) in an intimate, up-close and personal performance.

The trio will be making a return visit to cities and towns in our own backyard continuing the Neighbourhood Rounds tradition, at a time when people desperately need that community connection.

“I grew up on a small neighbourhood street called Newfound Lane, in the town of Bay Roberts, Newfoundland. On this street there lived a tight knit group of neighbours, who regularly got together to celebrate birthdays and anniversaries,” said Mercer. “Years ago, a tradition was started at Christmas time to go around the neighbourhood and visit each house, taking the time to have a drink, some food, and to spin a few yarns (tell stories) at each stop along the way.”

The tradition of the neighbourhood rounds, continues today back home as Cod Gone Wild kicked off their tour in Sorrento Dec. 10, head to Kelowna Wednesday at the Okanagan Mission Hall, play at Vernon’s Trinity United Church Thursday and wrap up in Osoyoos Dec. 22 and Kamloops Dec. 23.

“It is my hope that in the spirit of the season, despite this tumultuous world that we live in, that people can come together,” said Mercer. “Visit your neighbours, check in on a friend that you haven’t spoken to in a while, and most importantly, make time for family.

The Neighbourhood Rounds Tour will see the band perform a mix of original songs and Christmas songs that Mercer grew up listening to on the east coast.

“Growing up in Newfoundland and being exposed to traditional music at a young age, there will always be a strong Newfoundland influence in Cod Gone Wild’s music. Having musicians from various musical backgrounds allows us to create something a little more modern and edgy that will have a broader appeal to audiences across the country and around the world.”

Tickets for all shows are $30, available at codgonewild.com/shows. Showtime is 7:30 p.m.

