The team of horses are ready to pull riders into unique re-imagining of The Nutcracker at Caravan Farm Theatre Dec. 10-Jan. 4. (Caravan Farm Theatre image)

Cirque-inspired Nutcracker sleigh rides into outdoor Okanagan theatre

Caravan Farm Theatre stages unique re-imaginging of beloved Christmas classic

From Tchaikovsky’s iconic ballet to animated adaptations, The Nutcracker has had many incarnations since E.T.A. Hoffmann published his classic story in 1816. However, it’s likely his titular title character has never pranced around in the B.C. woods along with horse-drawn sleighs — until now.

Located on a rural property just northwest of Armstrong, Caravan Farm Theatre is about to deliver a delightful twist of the beloved tale for its 2019 winter sleigh-ride production.

“It’s a spectacular re-telling that playfully transposes the story to a gorgeous outdoor rural setting,” said Estelle Shook, Caravan Farm Theatre’s artistic director.

Re-imagined by acclaimed clown and Cirque du Soleil artist Manon Beaudoin, who is returning to the Caravan to direct, The Nutcracker features a libretto by Vancouver playwright, actor and director James Fagan Tait for the play’s mini operetta scene.

Joining Beaudoin in the production is her partner and fellow Cirque du Soleil performer Colin Heath, last seen doing backflips in 2017’s The Law of the Land, as well as their actor daughter Lili Beaudoin, who first appeared at Caravan as a ghost in the 2002 production of The Apple Orchard.

“Manon is one of the top clowns in the country and she, Colin and Lili have appeared in a number of Caravan productions over the years. We are excited to welcome them back to the Caravan,” Shook says.

Saskatchewan actor and World Champion Pipe Band tenor drummer Roaridh MacDonald will play the eponymous hero, and will not only demonstrate his fire juggling skills, but will lead the battle against the Mouse King playing his drum.

The show also features sets by long-time Caravan designer Molly March as well as sound designed by Cody Clyburn.

A truly unique production, audiences will watch the production from horse-drawn sleighs or wagons, depending on snow, through forest and field to see the show played out in front of them on the 80-acre farm.

Caravan Farm Theatre presents The Nutcracker from Dec. 10 to Jan. 4. Tickets are now sale and are available at the Caravan Box Office, call 1-888-546-8533 or order online at www.caravanfarmtheatre.com.

READ MORE: Fearsome theatrics at Armstrong’s Caravan Farm

READ MORE: Okanagan gymnasts light the stage with original production

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan gymnasts light the stage with original production

Just Posted

Canadian car crash victims to be honoured at Kelowna event

Not-for-profit “One Crash is Too Many” will be hosting event at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Orchard Parking Mall lot

Relocation of new West Kelowna firehall under fire by Lakeview Residents

A Lakeview resident has started an online petition

Accused Lake Country wife-killer going to trial after more than three years

Lambertus Westervelt, 63, was charged in April 2019 for allegedly killing his wife in June 2016

Protest planned against Kelowna RCMP’s high unfounded sexual assault numbers

Kelowna RCMP deemed almost 40 per cent of sexual assault reports as “unfounded” in 2018

RCMP cut free activists chained to Kelowna bank, placed under arrest

The group is protesting Interior Savings Credit Union’s support of Kelowna Ribfest

Cold, stormy winter forecast across much of Canada, The Weather Network predicts

In British Columbia temperatures will be slightly above normal and precipitation will be just below normal

Cirque-inspired Nutcracker sleigh rides into outdoor Okanagan theatre

Caravan Farm Theatre stages unique re-imaginging of beloved Christmas classic

B.C. petition calls for seat belts in new school buses

Agassiz bus driver collects 124,000 signatures in support

Kamloops woman fatally hit by truck was a TRU employee

The investigation into the Nov. 15 pedestrian fatality near Thompson Rivers University continues

NHL commissioner declines to weigh in on Cherry, says MacLean ‘spoke from the heart’

Bettman declined to weigh in on Cherry’s departure

EDITORIAL: When confrontation replaces dialogue

A number of recent comments making news headlines in Canada have shown… Continue reading

Sicamous’ second cannabis store set to open

Sicamous Trading Company designed to fit with community’s love for nature and adventure

Nineteen boats carrying invasive mussels stopped at B.C. borders

Waters of Columbia-Shuswap still test mussel-free

Kelowna team wins Summerland junior curling tournament

Okanagan teams will be competing to qualify for B.C. Winter Games and B.C. U18 Championships

Most Read