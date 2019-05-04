Cinco de Mayo celebrations in Kelowna

Learn a little info, and what’s going on for the Mexican celebration.

Cinco de Mayo has once again returned on the calendar.

Often mistaken for Mexico’s Independence Day (Sept. 16), annual Cinco de Mayo festivals are now more associated with a celebration of Mexican-American culture, as it has become more popular in the U.S. than in Mexico.

While Cinco de Mayo commemorates the Mexican army’s victory over the French Empire on May 5, 1862, it has been widely celebrated in North America as an appreciation of Mexican culture and communities.

In 2016, there were about 2,000 Mexican employees living and working in the Okanagan Valley.

In Kelowna, Cinco de Mayo events can be found throughout the city. Here are a few:

Red Bird Brewing:

1086 Richter Street

Surf Side California food truck

Live music

12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

El Taquero:

1443 Ellis Street

Tacos, margaritas, and cervezas

11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Canadian Brewhouse and Grill:

3030 Pandosy Street

Grub, drinks, dress-ups

4 p.m. to 2 p.m.

