Chris Griffin most recently won the Vancouver Yuk Off Comedy Competition. (Contributed)

Chris Griffin to headline Cool Ranch Comedy’s last show of the year

The event will take place at Fernando’s Pub on Dec. 11

Cool Ranch Comedy is back for their last show of the year and you don’t want to miss it.

The event held at Fernando’s Pub in Kelowna on Dec. 11 will feature top of the line talent, headlined by up and coming comedy star, Chris Griffin.

Having established himself as one of comedy’s most dynamic storytellers, Griffin lives life with reckless abandon both on and off stage. After winning a comedy competition a year into his career, he made the wild decision to quit his full-time job, sell his house, hit the road telling jokes and he hasn’t looked back since. He tried smoking a cigarette when he was sixteen years old and has often thought about riding Harley’s. In recent years,

Griffin has won the Vancouver Yuk Off Comedy Competition, made the finals of the prestigious San Francisco International Comedy Competition, appeared five years in a row at the Just For Laughs Northwest Festival, along the way sharing the stage with notable comics such as Norm MacDonald, Doug Stanhope, Fortune Feimster, Tom Papa, Ari Shaffir, Bert Kreischer, and fellow bad dudes like Bret “The Hitman“ Hart.

The past two years Griffin has been nominated for 5 and took home 2 Vancouver Comedy Awards. He is saving up for a leather jacket and recorded his second full-length comedy special which will be released shortly.

Tickets for the show at $5 and can be purchased at Fernando’s Pub. The show starts at 8 p.m. on Dec. 11.

