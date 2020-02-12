The Ancora Ensemble presents Heartsongs Feb. 21 in Vernon and Feb. 22 in Salmon Arm. (Photo by Judi Mori)

Choir pulls at Vernon and Salmon Arm heart strings

14-voice women’s Ancora Ensemble present Heartsongs

The provincial award-winning Ancora Ensemble, a 14-voice auditioned women’s choir with members from the Shuswap and Vernon areas, is spreading the love.

Their Heartsongs concert plays out on Friday, Feb. 21 at 7 p.m. at Peace Lutheran Church and Saturday, Feb. 22 at 2 p.m. at First United Church in Salmon Arm.

Ancora, founded and conducted by Terry Logan, continues to perform powerful, uplifting music for the soul – truly songs for the heart. Praised for their “astonishing performance of sublime unison and text painting,” audiences will be transported by the warm blend of the Ancora voices.

Loveliest of Trees by Eugene Butler accompanied by the sweet, mellow sound of guest artist Ann Dorval’s trombone, is a thoughtful muse on growing older and the wise use of our time in the present.

Lineage by Andrea Ramsay speaks of the strength of womanhood. This earthy, chant like song begins: “Our grandmothers were strong, they followed plows and bent to toil,” and is accompanied by drum.

Seal Lullaby, Fields of Gold and If Music be the Food of Love are worldwide choral favorites.

Tickets are $20 (children under 16 free) are available at Acorn Music is Salmon Arm and Wentworth Music in Vernon. Visit and listen at: ancoraensemble.ca.

