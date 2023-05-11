Cheers! Kelowna Beer Festival pours into City Park this weekend

It will be sunny skies with a high of 29 C on Saturday when the sold-out Kelowna Beer Festival descends on City Park.
The event runs from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. and will feature more than 30 local breweries and cideries in addition to food trucks, a retail market, music from DJ Invizible & Meems, and games to keep the good times rolling.
Be sure to bring sunscreen, as it expected to be sunny and hot. A free refillable water station will be available as well as some parking at City Park, although it is likely to fill up early.
Thick as Thieves Entertainment is the group behind the event, and is also responsible for other local events including Denim on the Diamond, AltiTunes and Island Time.
Breweries at the event:
Redbird
Grey Fox Brewing
Freddy’s Brewpub
Kettle River
KBI
Hatching Post
Shore Line
Barn Owl
Vice & Virtue
BNA
Kelowna Brewing
Lakesider
Copper
Unleashed
Jackknife
Welton Brewing
Marten Brewing
Back Roads Brewing
Torchlight
Slack Water
Abandon Rail
Detonate Brewing
Cannery
Firehall
Giants Head
Neighborhood
Yellow Dog
Mt Begbie
Nelson Brewing
Wild Ambition Brewing
Cideries:
Upside Cider
Truck 59
Wards Cider
Non alcoholic beverages:
Motherlove Kombucha
Karma Soda
Food:
Pokélowna
Surf Side
Eh Poutine
Broken Anchor
PNB – new restaurant
BNA – burgers
A portion of every ticket sold goes towards the Central Okanagan Brewers Association (COBrA), a new local initiative created to unify the brewery community.
