Cheech and Chong bring O Cannabis Tour to South Okanagan

Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong are bringing their new show O Cannibus to the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton on Oct. 9. (CheechandChong/Instagram)

The iconic comedy duo Cheech & Chong are bringing the O Cannabis Tour, an all new show featuring 50 years of beloved stories, skits and songs to the South Okanagan Events Centre.

Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong have been entertaining fans for more than four decades with their satirical, counter-cultural comedy routines and are ready to celebrate recent updates to Canadian legislation with their new tour which will hit 14 markets across the country this fall, including Penticton on Oct. 9.

READ MORE: Tommy Chong says Canada took wrong approach to pot legalization

With nine albums released from 1972 through 1985, Cheech and Chong were nominated for four Grammy Awards, winning the Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album with their third album, Los Cochinos, released in 1973. Big Bambu, their second album, was the biggest selling comedy record of all time in 1972 and remained so for many years. Their stunningly successful comedy streak transitioned to film in 1978 with their first movie, Up In Smoke, the highest grossing comedy of 1978, topping $100 million at the box office. Cheech and Chong co-wrote and starred in a total of eight feature films together, all directed by Chong.

READ MORE: Tommy Chong says cannabis legalization makes him proud to be a Canadian

Cheech Marin is a paradox in the world of entertainment. Cheech is an actor, director, writer, musician, art collector and humanitarian, a man who has enough talent, humour and intelligence to do just about anything. He is truly a multi-generational star, having starred in films like Born In East L.A. and Tin Cup, and on televisions shows like Nash Bridges and Jane The Virgin.

Tommy Chong began his entertainment career as a musician in a Canadian-based rhythm and blues band. Eventually, he landed a gig with the Vancouvers and co-wrote the band’s 1960s hit, Does Your Mama Know About Me. Chong then turned towards the life of an actor and appeared in several films including National Lampoon’s Senior Trip. Chong has also starred, most notably, on That 70’s Show, and guest starred on Dharma & Greg and The George Lopez Show.

Tickets go on sale April 26 at 10 a.m. at the Valley First Box Office at the SOEC, by phone at 1-877-763-2849 or online at www.ValleyFirstTix.com or livenation.com. Ticket prices are $55, $69.50, $85 and $125 (including GST, plus service charges).

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.