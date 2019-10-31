Dancers participate in the 11th annual Swinging with Stars gala at the Delta Grand Hotel in 2019. (Contributed)

Central Okanagan’s Swinging with the Stars returns for its 12th year

The dancing event will take place in February featuring couples and teams from the Central Okanagan

The Central Okanagan Hospice Association has announced the 12th annual Swinging with the Stars will happen on Feb. 22, 2020 at the Delta Grand Hotel.

This year’s event will include four dancers/couples and three teams who will strut their moves on the dance floor to raise money for the non-profit organization. Dancers are already fundraising and rehearsing to participate in the event.

READ MORE: Okanagan College announces new fundraising campaign for health sciences centre

This year’s lineup includes Jamela Van Steinburg (Harmony Homes), Amanda Sigouin (Advance Dental Group), Matt August (August Automotive Group), Isaac Potash and Jaye Siegmueller (Upside Cider).

The event will also feature a team category where three teams of five to ten dancers will compete. The three teams include dancers from the Kelowna Capital News, Crimson Hair Salon and Invati.

During the coming months, each dancer and team will be practicing their routines and fundraising in preparation for the big show. Tickets for the 12th anniversary of Swinging with the Stars are now on sale and can be purchased by contacting Tanya at the COHA August Centre at 250-763-5511.

COHA serves the Central Okanagan from Peachland to Lake Country offering compassionate supportive care programs where people need it when they need it.

READ MORE: Students, teachers loving outdoor classroom space in Lake Country

@Niftymittens14
daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Musical passions unite for Okanagan Cabaret

Just Posted

Central Okanagan’s Swinging with the Stars returns for its 12th year

The dancing event will take place in February featuring couples and teams from the Central Okanagan

Rockets grab first shut-win of the season

Kelowna got revenge over the Victoria Royals with 1-0 victory Wednesday

RCMP warn of tax phone scam reported in West Kelowna

Victims are being fooled by fake caller ID

Okanagan College announces new fundraising campaign for health sciences centre

The $5 million fundraising goal will help build health care, dental and other labs in new building

Low-income seniors make up 42 per cent of people on Okanagan affordable housing waitlist

Situation will likely become worse as 30,000 more seniors are expected by 2036

The nutritionists’ case for not setting limits on Halloween candy

Knowing how to curb monstrous appetites without being the party pooper can be tricky

Handwritten letters offering to buy Shuswap homes not a scam

Letters used to source properties to invest in, respondents usually in financial distress

B.C. Ferries issues travel bans to aggressive, abusive passengers

Motorist ‘aggressively drove toward’ a ferry worker in one incident this month

Chemainus man charged after German shepherd found abandoned in woods, tied with cable

It’s a miracle one-year-old German Shepherd Hope survived

New steps in B.C. ride-hailing application could lead to three week delay

Changes were made to provide additional information

Okanagan firefighters grow Mo’s

Raising funds and awareness for men’s physical and mental health

Standard time better for public health, B.C. researchers say

B.C., Yukon wait for U.S. states to make daylight time permanent

Twitter pulls back on political ads due to ‘significant risks’ of bought influence

Security and privacy researchers and some Democratic politicians hailed Twitter’s decision

Pamela Anderson asks Trudeau to serve inmates vegan meals to save cash

Anderson says a jail reduced costs by $273,000 when it switched to vegetarian meals

Most Read