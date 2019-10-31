Central Okanagan’s Swinging with the Stars returns for its 12th year

The dancing event will take place in February featuring couples and teams from the Central Okanagan

Dancers participate in the 11th annual Swinging with Stars gala at the Delta Grand Hotel in 2019. (Contributed)

The Central Okanagan Hospice Association has announced the 12th annual Swinging with the Stars will happen on Feb. 22, 2020 at the Delta Grand Hotel.

This year’s event will include four dancers/couples and three teams who will strut their moves on the dance floor to raise money for the non-profit organization. Dancers are already fundraising and rehearsing to participate in the event.

This year’s lineup includes Jamela Van Steinburg (Harmony Homes), Amanda Sigouin (Advance Dental Group), Matt August (August Automotive Group), Isaac Potash and Jaye Siegmueller (Upside Cider).

The event will also feature a team category where three teams of five to ten dancers will compete. The three teams include dancers from the Kelowna Capital News, Crimson Hair Salon and Invati.

During the coming months, each dancer and team will be practicing their routines and fundraising in preparation for the big show. Tickets for the 12th anniversary of Swinging with the Stars are now on sale and can be purchased by contacting Tanya at the COHA August Centre at 250-763-5511.

COHA serves the Central Okanagan from Peachland to Lake Country offering compassionate supportive care programs where people need it when they need it.

