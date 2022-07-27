Celebrating South Asian arts in Lake Country

Tickets go on sale August 15 for the September festival

The first of its kind South Asian arts festival is coming to Lake Country September 17 (contributed)

A festival celebrating all things South Asian is coming to Lake Country this September.

The first South Asian arts festival of its kind will feature poetry, an art gallery, local vendors, food, and drink.

The public can enjoy musical performances from Punjabi singer and poet Robyn Sandhu and a brother duo from Kelowna, the Kandola Bros.

Early bird tickets go on sale August 15.

The event will take place from 3:30 to 9 p.m. on September 17 at Creekside Theatre.

READ MORE: Make way: Kelowna UBCO tower passes public hearing hurdle

@thebrittwebster

brittany.webster@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

FestivalLake Country